Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 125.3% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 66.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $19,660,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $171.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.43. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

