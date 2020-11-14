Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,185 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Freshpet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 21.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 330,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,854,000 after purchasing an additional 57,612 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $129.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $139.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,173.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRPT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

In other Freshpet news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $553,584.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,142,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $396,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,384 shares in the company, valued at $17,397,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,769 shares of company stock worth $5,304,774. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

