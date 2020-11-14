Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,363 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.72% of Horace Mann Educators worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 56.0% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.26.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HMN. TheStreet raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $154,588.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 11,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $446,091.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,067 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

