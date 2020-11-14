Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,783 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,783 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.95% of Marcus & Millichap worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 84,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 767,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after buying an additional 63,520 shares in the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMI opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 9,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $328,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,335.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

