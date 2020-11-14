Granite Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80,024 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Performance Food Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Performance Food Group by 123.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Performance Food Group by 540.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFGC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

NYSE PFGC opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,835.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $392,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,662.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,363 shares of company stock worth $4,049,814. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

