Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

GWB stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $925.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.14. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.