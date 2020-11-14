GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenSky Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. The company’s proprietary technology powered platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get GreenSky alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSKY. BidaskClub cut shares of GreenSky from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a sell rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.22.

GSKY stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.91.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $142.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 34,505 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 41.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GreenSky by 2,187.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.