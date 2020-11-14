Griffon Co. (GFF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 17th

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Griffon has raised its dividend payment by 39.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Griffon has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 2.23.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Griffon had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers.

