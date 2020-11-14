Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

AVAL stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

