GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 19,662 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,662 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities raised Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.41.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

