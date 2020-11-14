GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 2,524 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 100.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 148.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Michael A. George bought 3,770 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,285.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

RL stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.