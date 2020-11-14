GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 49,448 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 352.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,448 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Gossamer Bio worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 306.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 967.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $694.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 22.09, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 96,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $999,947.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 102,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,802 in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $31.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

