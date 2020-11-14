GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 78,626 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 476.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,626 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Constellium worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Constellium by 1.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 9.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 133,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTM opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.47 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

