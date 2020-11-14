GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 894,320 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hess by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $43.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

