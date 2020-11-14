GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 1,042 White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $202,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 3,609,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $68,587,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTM opened at $918.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $878.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $883.66. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $629.21 and a 52 week high of $1,168.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

