GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 11,012 Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Piper Sandler Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 123.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 381.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PIPR opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.94. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $93.71.

Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

