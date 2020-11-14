GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 14,392 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,392 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after buying an additional 10,666,647 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,162,588,000 after buying an additional 7,736,826 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in eBay by 49.7% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $443,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,388 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in eBay by 127.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $240,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in eBay by 31.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $480,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,687 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 raised their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,782. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.