GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 71.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. FBN Securities upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $1,468,290.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,474.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 855,684 shares of company stock valued at $89,941,138 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $102.28 on Friday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $127.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.39 and its 200-day moving average is $94.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

