GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $732,000 Stock Position in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 198.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OCN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter worth $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 107,010 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 65,802 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 300.1% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,966,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

OCN stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($1.49). Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.19%.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.