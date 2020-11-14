GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $776,000 Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,382 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 95.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 103,650 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $442,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 152.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $1,468,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTFC. Wedbush raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,084.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.