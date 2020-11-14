GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $782,000 Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 564.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,594 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Hope Bancorp worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

HOPE opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOPE. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

