GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $742,000 in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,304 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apache in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apache in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apache by 264.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apache during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 4.65. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.16 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lowered their price target on Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.76.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

