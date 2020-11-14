GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $745,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $107.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.20.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $1,436,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,039,395.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

