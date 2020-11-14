GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $765,000 in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,276 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,526,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,498,000 after buying an additional 1,403,717 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 292.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,313,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after buying an additional 979,124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,001.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 977,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after buying an additional 958,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $20,400,000.

LSCC stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.47, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

In related news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,542.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $477,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,658. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

