GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $773,000 in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 188.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 17,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMBI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

