GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $785,000 in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 270,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $60.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.