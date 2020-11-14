GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $800,000 in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,984,000 after buying an additional 52,294 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 25,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of GTY opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.05%.

