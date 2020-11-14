GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $812,000 in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,712 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $107,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,031 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,720.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bock Peter De purchased 15,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 173,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,438.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and sold 19,336 shares worth $503,206. 49.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INOV. Citigroup upped their price objective on Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 470.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

