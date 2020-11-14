GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $817,000 in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.52% of Lakeland Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 544.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

LAKE opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $164.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.07. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.84. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

LAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

