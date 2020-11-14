GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $735,000 Investment in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 245,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of BEST at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BEST by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,592,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BEST by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,723,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BEST by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,436,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after purchasing an additional 350,716 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in BEST by 6,236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 316,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 311,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEST opened at $3.23 on Friday. BEST Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. BEST had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. BEST’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BEST Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of BEST in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BEST has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

