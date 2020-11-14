GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $824,000 Investment in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NorthWestern by 3.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in NorthWestern by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $149,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NWE stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

