GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,218 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWI. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at $154,000.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.68.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,440.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

