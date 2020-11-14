GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 152,199 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,343 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,686 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 257,342 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

