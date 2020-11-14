GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,213,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 1.87% of Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Express by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 198.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Express by 146.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Express by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 24,663 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EXPR opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.05. Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.94 million. Express had a negative net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

EXPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Express in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.

