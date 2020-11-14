GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS stock opened at $118.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $122.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $425,052.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.