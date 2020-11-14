GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 96,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 3,931.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $8.35 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

