GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 96,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 3,931.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $8.35 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NeuBase Therapeutics Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit