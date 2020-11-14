GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Greif by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Greif by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Greif stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard bought 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,547.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,097.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GEF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

