GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Greif by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Greif by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.
Greif stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $50.37.
In other news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard bought 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,547.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,097.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GEF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.
Greif Company Profile
Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.
Read More: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.