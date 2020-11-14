GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Holdings in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,978 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RRR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Union Gaming Research upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.02 per share, with a total value of $1,401,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 290,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $4,912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,468. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

