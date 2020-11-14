GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $744,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 38.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $879,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 435,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,464,000 after purchasing an additional 79,123 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $157.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.13.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

