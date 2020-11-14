GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $791,000 Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,670 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 308,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 25,870 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 230,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.01. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit