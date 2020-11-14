GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $791,000 Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,670 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 308,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 25,870 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 230,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.01. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.