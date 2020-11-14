GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $796,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,055 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Target by 1,078.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after buying an additional 1,266,392 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after buying an additional 78,910 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Target by 15.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,789 shares of company stock worth $23,084,422 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $162.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $167.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.33 and a 200-day moving average of $135.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

