GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $816,000 Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Genpact by 7.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Genpact by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the second quarter worth $1,767,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Genpact by 180.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 252,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

G opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

