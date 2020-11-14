GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $817,000 Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.15% of MarineMax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth $1,358,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MarineMax by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $745,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 34,496 shares during the period.

HZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,717 shares of company stock worth $318,114. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

