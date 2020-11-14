GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.11% of Cohu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,604,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,155,000 after acquiring an additional 26,351 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 14.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 582,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after buying an additional 71,809 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Cohu by 162.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 500,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 309,279 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 73.9% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 373,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 158,889 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 142,064 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

In other Cohu news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $963,838.00. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 13,835 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $320,695.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,019.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,626. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.63. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Cohu’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

