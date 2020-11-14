GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,491 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.91.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $325.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.89. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.99, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

