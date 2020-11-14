GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 77,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 149.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,732,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,507 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Steelcase by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,538,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,030,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 982,583 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,336,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 395,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 979,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 17,585 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Steelcase news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $301,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,176.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $49,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,267.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $12.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCS. Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

