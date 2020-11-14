Gulf Resources (GURE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 16th.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 247.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter.

Gulf Resources stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 35.23 and a quick ratio of 35.04. Gulf Resources has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GURE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

