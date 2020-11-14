GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays downgraded GVC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $13.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. GVC has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

