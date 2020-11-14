GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys 1,116 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,110,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 53,090 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,938,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $115,340,000 after purchasing an additional 91,994 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 368,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.05.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $61.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.