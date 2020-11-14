GYL Financial Synergies LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

DIS opened at $138.36 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.81 and a 200 day moving average of $121.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.16, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

